We Meet Again Mr Greer

Gordon Greer has returned to Rugby Park (subject to the usual international clearance and approval) from Ewood Park. The experienced six-foot-three defender started his career at Clyde, before leaving for his first spell with Blackburn Rovers in 2001. After a two-year stay at Ewood Park and a short loan spell at Stockport County, Greer headed to Rugby Park. The Scotland international made 107 appearances in the blue & white stripes before joining Doncaster Rovers in July 2007.



During his time at the Keepmoat Stadium, the defender had a loan spell at Swindon Town, before signing permanently for The Robins in July 2009. Greer played 46 times at the County Ground during the 2009/10 season before joining Gus Poyet’s Brighton & Hove Albion where he was handed the captain’s armband. After making 209 appearances for The Seagulls, Greer headed back to Rovers for the 2016/17 season.