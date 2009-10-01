We Meet Again Mr Greer

|
Gordon Greer has returned to Rugby Park (subject to the usual international clearance and approval) from Ewood Park. The experienced six-foot-three defender started his career at Clyde, before leaving for his first spell with Blackburn Rovers in 2001. After a two-year stay at Ewood Park and a short loan spell at Stockport County, Greer headed to Rugby Park. The Scotland international made 107 appearances in the blue & white stripes before joining Doncaster Rovers in July 2007.
|Editor
Ger Harley (ger@scottishfitba net)
Admin Team (admin@scottishfitba net)
This is Scottish-Fitba Net