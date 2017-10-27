Vaughan Convinced To Stay On

Raith Rovers have been boosted by the news that Lewis Vaughan has signed a new contract at Stark's Park until May 2019. Vaughan has helped take Barry Smith's side to the top of the Ladbrokes League One table and scored in 11 games in a row earlier this season.



Chairman Alan Young said: "This is excellent news for the Club and our fans. Lewis is thoroughly enjoying himself this season and is very happy with his own and the team’s start to the season. His goals have been important but the hard work, team effort and togetherness of the whole squad have been great to see. We have been working towards this signing for some time and I am very pleased to get everything concluded so that Lewis can concentrate on what he does best!" For his part, Lewis said: "I am very pleased to extend my stay at the Rovers and I am particularly looking forward to Roaring back to the Championship at the end of the season."