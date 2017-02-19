That's Football Life

Kristoffer Ajer vowed to shrug off the loss of manager Lee Clark as he declared himself already accustomed to the transient nature of football. Clark brought the young Norwegian - and 25 other players - to Rugby Park but left for Bury this week, just four games into Celtic defender Ajer's loan spell. But the teenager has already experienced a similar situation, when the man who took him to Celtic, countryman Ronny Deila, left Parkhead before he had even moved to Scotland.



Of course Lee Clark did brilliantly for me and the rest of the boys here. In the few games I have been here he has taught me a lot and been really good to everyone. I have only positive things to say about Lee Clark and I wish him all the best in England. Everyone in the dressing room was surprised, we didn't know anything, but that's how football is. Managers go and players go. I'm used to it. This is football and I have to cope with this but there is no drama, we have two really good trainers here that can manage this club without a problem ."



Assistant manager Lee McCulloch and first-team coach Peter Leven will take the team for today's Scottish Premiership game with Aberdeen and possibly beyond, and Ajer is more than happy with that arrangement. He went on: " Lee is a brilliant guy and I have learned a lot from him. I have done a lot of extra training with him and Peter and I can see him managing this team. Continuity is good for the group, especially with a lot of loanees being here for a short time. The most important thing is the game, Aberdeen won 7-2 on Wednesday (against Motherwell), which is a brilliant result. It will be a tough game but back at home we know we can take three points. "



Meanwhile, Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds has warned thir league rivals that the thrashing of Motherwell was not the pinnacle of the Dons form. Reynolds feels Aberdeen will continue to improve after sealing an eighth win in nine game in some style against his former club in midweek. Aberdeen's form has dipped towards the end of the last two seasons but Reynolds believes the winter break has rejuvenated them after another early start in the Europa League. Looking back to the Motherwell game he said: " We've been saying for a while, we have been feeling it's been coming for a few weeks. Performances have been getting better and better and we felt confident and strong. We knew if we put it all together and we were clinical with our chances, as we were the other night, we could take that amount of goals off a team. I thought we could have scored more. When we went into their half we were clinical and we punished them for some errors that they made. The good thing for us has been that we have managed to creep the level of performance up and up every game and we are just getting better and better. We still feel there is more to come from us, we still feel as if we can get better. It's exciting and it's good to be part of that ."