The 2016-17 season is barely over and clubs are already planning for pre-season training. Ross County's first team squad will be looking for some guaranteed sun on their backs when they head for a week of training at the La Manga Football Centre in Murcia, Spain. The sun block will be required between Sunday 2 July till Friday 7 July.



The club are planning to set up a couple of friendly games whilst in Murcia, however exact details on opponents and location of game are yet to be agreed. Manager Jim McIntyre said: " La Manga Football Centre is a top facility and having been there as a player myself it's a great place for the team to prepare for the season ahead ".