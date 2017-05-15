Steelmen Want To Boost The Crowd

Motherwell Season Ticket holders have been reminded they can ‘ Motherwell Season Ticket holders have been reminded they can ‘ Bring a Friend for Free ’ for Tuesday night's game against Kilmarnock. This will be the second of three key games in a week for the Steelmen and Stephen Robinson’s men will look to build on Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby win over Hamilton at New Douglas Park. The club hope to allow the additional ticket holder to be as close to the season ticket holder’s seat as possible.



Chairman Jim McMahon said: " I want to thank the Motherwell support for an outstanding turnout at Hamilton on Saturday, it was hugely appreciated by everyone at the club. To have over 2,300 fans at an away league match is superb and I know having spoke with the manager, it gave the players a huge boost. All the hard work is still in front of us. We have two massive matches this week and I hope you can again turn out on Tuesday night at Fir Park and back the team with the same passion and pride. As I said last week, if we stick together, fans and everyone at the club, we’ll get there. We still have our Introduce a friend offer, and I would encourage you to get any ‘Well fans you know along to back the lads on Tuesday night. "