Speaking In Tongues

Irn-Bru Cup joint-top scorer, Dundee United striker Patrick N’Koyi has got off to a fine start since arriving in Scotland in the summer. As he continues on his football journey the Congolese-Dutch No 9 has picked up five languages (including French, Dutch and English) and has had a go at add Scots as his next language in a video (Twitter channel @irnbrufootball).



He hope his new linguistic skill will help him improve communications with team mates when they meet Linfield today. Last year’s IRN-BRU Cup winners have beaten Cowdenbeath and Alloa Athletic on their way to the third round, with N'Koyi twice getting the opening goal and providing the lift his side needed to keep their defence of the trophy on track.



Linfield are hoping they can build on their domestic success and become the first non-Scottish champions of the competition. Fellow Northern Irish side Crusaders harbour similar dreams as they head to Forfar's Station Park for their tie with Cove Rangers.