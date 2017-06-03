Spartans 0 Glasgow City 5

Glasgow City took the lead after five mins. Leanne Ross played a good ball over the top to meet the run of Hayley Lauder, who brilliantly controlled before lobbing Rachel Harrison in the Spartans nets. City’s second goal arrived on 28 minutes. Ross played a diagonal ball to full back Nicola Docherty who’s whipped in cross came back of the upright. Sam Kerr reacted first for City, taking the ball under control before turning her marker and coolly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.



Abbi Grant had the ball in the back of the net just before the break as she headed in a Docherty cross, but it was chopped off for offside. However, within a minute Grant scored again and this time it was allowed as she controlled a Keeva Keenan cross in the six yard box before firing past Harrison at the second attempt to make it 3-0 to Glasgow City at the interval. City didn’t add to their advantage until 13 minutes to go. Another good ball from Ross, this time found substitute Megan Foley down the left and she cut the ball back to Leanne Crichton who made no mistake from inside the box, to score her first goal since her return to the club last month. With time almost up, Ross got her own name on the scoresheet, taking a short corner with Crichton before firing a low effort into the bottom corner past Harrison in Spartans nets.



Commenting on the game, City Head Coach Scott Booth said: " Overall it was a good three points and a clean sheet. In the last few games we have been guilty of not taking our chances and whilst today, we could have scored more, we also managed to finish off a number of good moves, with goal scorers from all over the pitch, which was pleasing. Spartans are a good side and we had to play well today to get the result we wanted and to be so dominant over the course of the match ."



Glasgow City are back in action next Sunday at home to Rangers at the Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, 1pm. Entry is a cash gate, £5 adults and £2 Under 16’s.