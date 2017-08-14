Smith Heads To Paisley For A While

St Mirren have signed Hearts defender Liam Smith on a season-long loan. The defender made 38 first team appearances for the Gorgie side as well as captaining their U20s development squad, between loan moves to Raith Rovers and East Fife. His performances for Hearts saw him earn a call-up to the Scotland U21 squad last season. Smith said: "I knew it was happening for a while and I'm delighted to eventually get here. When I heard the manager wanted me to come here I was definitely keen. There were a couple of other options but this was the best one for me."



Manager Jack Ross, who worked with Smith while he was in charge of Hearts U20s, said: "He gives us another option in that area of the pitch. He's a good full-back, his use of the ball is very good and he's a good type as well. We've worked hard on it for a while, so I'm delighted he's joined us."