Smith Heads To Paisley For A While

|
St Mirren have signed Hearts defender Liam Smith on a season-long loan. The defender made 38 first team appearances for the Gorgie side as well as captaining their U20s development squad, between loan moves to Raith Rovers and East Fife. His performances for Hearts saw him earn a call-up to the Scotland U21 squad last season. Smith said: "I knew it was happening for a while and I'm delighted to eventually get here. When I heard the manager wanted me to come here I was definitely keen. There were a couple of other options but this was the best one for me."
|Editor
Ger Harley (ger@scottishfitba net)
Admin Team (admin@scottishfitba net)
This is Scottish-Fitba Net