Sign Of The Times

Ayr United will have a new badge from the 1st of July. The club asked for design's to be submitted to the public vote and the winning entry was by Jamie Stevenson, a United diehard who now lives in Peru. Stevenson attended his first game in 1979 and from the mid 1980s designed the matchday programme. For the last five years he has lived in Peru and feels he never misses a game home or away thanks to Ayr United Media.



Commercial manager Graeme Miller said: " Nobody wanted to change our badge however when left with no option I think the route we chose to take has been a hugely positively one. We visited numerous local schools with our players and mascot Pandamonium and the response from the kids was incredible. Hundreds of entries were sent in from local youngsters and hopefully the excitement generated when we visited them will have given them an interest in the club for the future ."



