Scotland Squad To Face England Announced

Scotland take on England in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on 10 June at Hampden Park and today Gordon Strachan announced his squad for the vital game. Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong, whose display earned him man-of-the-match in his debut against Slovenia in March, is one of six Celtic players included in the squad.



Aberdeen are represented by centre half Mark Reynolds and midfielder Kenny McLean while Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser will be hoping to make his debut having been denied a first cap due to injury against Canada and Slovenia. Winger Jamie Murphy has been recalled to the squad after Brighton and Hove Albion’s promotion to the English Premier League.



Scotland squad

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon (Celtic)

Jack Hamilton (Hearts)

David Marshall (Hull City)

Allan McGregor (Hull City)



Defenders

Ikechi Anya (Derby County)

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town)

Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City)

Russell Martin (Norwich City)

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers)

Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen)

Andrew Robertson (Hull City)

Kieran Tierney (Celtic)



Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Scott Brown (Celtic)

Tom Cairney (Fulham)

Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion)

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

James Forrest (Celtic)

James McArthur (Crystal Palace)

John McGinn (Hibs)

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen)

James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion)

Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)



Forwards

Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday)

Leigh Griffiths (Celtic)

Chris Martin (Derby County)

Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Steven Naismith (Norwich City)