Scotland Squad Named For Cyprus Tournament

Scotland coach Anna Signeul has named the squad for the 2017 Cyprus Cup as she and her players continue their preparations for UEFA Euro 2017. Scotland have played in the tournament in nine out of the last 10 years, finishing fourth on two occasions, in 2011 and 2014. Scotland are in group B alongside New Zealand, Korea Republic and Austria, with their final group placing determining who they play on the final day.



The squad is similar to the one gathered for two drawn games against Denmark in Cyprus last month. Joelle Murray was forced to pull out of those games but the Hibs captain is heading to Cyprus this time around. Gemma Fay picked up an injury in the first Denmark game so missed out while she fights back to full fitness. Uncapped goalkeeper Lee Alexander is included fresh from returning to Glasgow City from Swedish side Mallbackens. Jane Ross scored in the first game against Denmark, taking her goal tally to 47 from 98 caps. Arsenal left-back Emma Mitchell is also approaching the half-century landmark.

Goalkeepers

Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK) 19 caps

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City) 0 caps



Defenders

Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City) 104 caps

Frankie Brown (Bristol City) 79 caps

Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign) 87 caps

Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjo GIK) 114 caps

Emma Mitchell (Arsenal) 49 caps

Joelle Murray (Hibernian) 38 caps



Midfielders

Leanne Crichton (Notts County) 44 caps

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea) 4 caps

Lisa Evans (FC Bayern München) 53 caps

Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City) 80 caps

Kim Little (Arsenal) 119 caps

Joanne Love (Glasgow City) 173 caps

Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles) 42 caps

Leanne Ross (Glasgow City) 126 caps

Caroline Weir (Liverpool) 31 caps



Forwards

Lizzie Arnot (Hibernian) 8 caps

Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United) 11 caps

Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco) 12 caps

Jane Ross (Manchester City) 98 caps Cyprus Cup 2017 fixture schedule

Scotland v New Zealand, Group B

Wednesday 1 March 2017, kick-off 2.30pm (12.30pm UK time)

Scotland v Korea Republic, Group B

Friday 3 March 2017, kick-off 5.30pm (3.30pm UK time)

Scotland v Austria, Group B

Monday 6 March 2017, kick-off 5.30pm (3.30pm UK time)

Placing game

Wednesday 8 March 2017, kick-off TBC