Scotland Squad Named For Cyprus Tournament

By ed_ScottishFitba
Last updated : 14 February 2017
C:WindowsTempphp655E.tmpScotland coach Anna Signeul has named the squad for the 2017 Cyprus Cup as she and her players continue their preparations for UEFA Euro 2017. Scotland have played in the tournament in nine out of the last 10 years, finishing fourth on two occasions, in 2011 and 2014. Scotland are in group B alongside New Zealand, Korea Republic and Austria, with their final group placing determining who they play on the final day.

The squad is similar to the one gathered for two drawn games against Denmark in Cyprus last month.  Joelle Murray was forced to pull out of those games but the Hibs captain is heading to Cyprus this time around.  Gemma Fay picked up an injury in the first Denmark game so missed out while she fights back to full fitness.  Uncapped goalkeeper Lee Alexander is included fresh from returning to Glasgow City from Swedish side Mallbackens.  Jane Ross scored in the first game against Denmark, taking her goal tally to 47 from 98 caps.  Arsenal left-back Emma Mitchell is also approaching the half-century landmark.
 

Scotland Women's A squad
Goalkeepers
Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK) 19 caps
Lee Alexander (Glasgow City) 0 caps

Defenders
Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City) 104 caps
Frankie Brown (Bristol City) 79 caps
Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign) 87 caps
Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjo GIK) 114 caps
Emma Mitchell (Arsenal) 49 caps
Joelle Murray (Hibernian) 38 caps

Midfielders
Leanne Crichton (Notts County) 44 caps
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea) 4 caps
Lisa Evans (FC Bayern München) 53 caps
Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City) 80 caps
Kim Little (Arsenal) 119 caps
Joanne Love (Glasgow City) 173 caps
Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles) 42 caps
Leanne Ross (Glasgow City) 126 caps
Caroline Weir (Liverpool) 31 caps

Forwards    
Lizzie Arnot (Hibernian) 8 caps
Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United) 11 caps
Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco) 12 caps
Jane Ross (Manchester City) 98 caps

Cyprus Cup 2017 fixture schedule
Scotland v New Zealand, Group B
Wednesday 1 March 2017, kick-off 2.30pm (12.30pm UK time)
Scotland v Korea Republic, Group B
Friday 3 March 2017, kick-off 5.30pm (3.30pm UK time)
Scotland v Austria, Group B
Monday 6 March 2017, kick-off 5.30pm (3.30pm UK time)
Placing game
Wednesday 8 March 2017, kick-off TBC
