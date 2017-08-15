Safety First

Glasgow Celtic suspended the fans who sat in the Green Brigade Section of Parkhead over safety concerns. Like all clubs, Celtic treat health and safety of those attending games as a top priority. All clubs want fans to get home safely. Following discussions with the Glasgow City Council; Celtic have issued the following statement.



"The Club can confirm that the remaining season ticket holders suspended from the Green Brigade Section at Celtic Park have been readmitted to the section, with effect from the Champions League match against FC Astana on Wednesday 16 August.



Following the serious safety concerns regarding events at the matches against Hearts in May and Linfield on 19 July, the Club has adopted a Safety Code of Conduct for the Rail Seating Section, which is based on the Club’s risk assessment for the safe operation of that section of the stadium.



All season ticket holders entering the Rail Seating Section, including those in the Green Brigade Section, must abide by the Rail Seating Section Code of Conduct. In light of the agreement of all season ticket holders entering the rail seating section to abide by the Code, Glasgow City Council Safety Advisory Group has today confirmed that the remaining season ticket holders who had been suspended can return to Celtic Park.



The safe operation of the rail seating section at Celtic Park requires effective communication and engagement with the supporters in that area. In the last few weeks the Club has engaged with supporters in the Green Brigade section to re-establish the necessary communication and engagement to permit supporters to be readmitted to that section and for it to be operated safely, in consultation with the Safety Advisory Group.



Safety of all supporters at Celtic Park will always be of paramount importance to the Club. The situation will be monitored by the Club and the Safety Advisory Group on an ongoing basis."