Revenge Will Be Sweet

He said: " Jack Ross admits he has never felt lower as manager than after St Mirren's last visit to Cappielow. But the Buddies manager hopes his new-look side will be the ones smiling when they return to Greenock tonight. Jim Duffy's side dished out a 3-1 pasting back in November as Morton toppled the Paisley men for the first time in 17 years. However, it's Saints who are on the rise now after they climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Championship for the first time in seven months thanks to Saturday's home draw against Dumbarton. They can now move up to eighth place if they see off Renfrewshire rivals Morton. Ross will put out a vastly different Saints team to the one humbled on their last trip down the Clyde after his January rebuilding work but he admits his side still have some making up to do to supporters.He said: " My driving factor over this season has been to put right some of the wrongs we've had as a group - and I include myself in that. We need to make sure this club is never in this position again, that we survive this season and never find ourselves down here again. But that night at Cappielow was one of my biggest disappointments in management. But I think we've rectified it. I think we're a far different group. However, we've still got to go do it on Tuesday night. I understand the significance to the people who follow the club that we have a team out there who will give everything to put that night right. The fact we're off the bottom should lift the players - and we've rammed it down their throat constantly since Saturday's game. We've done that because it is important that they look at the table and feel that feeling of not being on the bottom any more. We've been down there since September and that's a long, long time. Do we want to go back there? No. Do I believe we'll go back there? No - but we have to prove it on the pitch ."