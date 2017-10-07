Rangers Looking Towards Sunday Semi-Final

Rangers Ladies take-on Hibs on Sunday in the semi-final of the SSE Scottish Women’s Cup. Rangers haven’t reached the final of the competition since 2010, when, incidentally, they were beaten by Hibs, with that only being the second time in the history of the ladies’ side they had reached the showpiece game. The Ibrox side sit sixth in the SWPL1 table at the moment, with Hibs second behind leaders, by two points, Glasgow City. The semi-final is a game coach Amy McDonald can’t wait for.



She said: "It’s a great occasion for the club and for all the girls. It’s testament to all the hard work they’ve put in throughout the season. I think we’ve had one of the toughest draws going through the Scottish Cup – we played against Stirling and then Aberdeen, so we are the only team that has played against other SWPL1 teams, so hopefully, that stands us in good stead going in to Sunday. Hibs will be a real task for the girls. We’ve not played them since I came in back in May, so it will be really good for the girls to gauge themselves and see the progression they’ve made going through. Obviously, we have the added incentive of a final at the other end of it. The girls have really begun to believe in themselves more and have been working together as a unit. It is definitely possible for the team to compete at that level, so we are excited."



A double header of games takes place on Sunday at Stirling Albion’s Forthbank Stadium, with the first SSE Scottish Women’s Cup semi-final between Glasgow City and Forfar Farmington kicking-off at 12noon. Then, at 3.30pm, Rangers take on Hibs in the second semi-final.