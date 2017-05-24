Petrie Secures New Deal

Manager Stewart Petrie has signed a new contract that will keep him at Montrose until summer 2019. The former Dunfermline forward took over at Links Park from Paul Hegarty halfway through last season with the team in danger of dropping out of the SPFL. He managed to stabilise the fall and the club ended up in the promotion play-offs. Montrose have also announced four new signings - midfielder Martyn Fotheringham from Forfar, Broughty Athletic forward Danny Cavanagh, Dundee defender Matty Allan (who was previously on loan) and Cowdenbeath attacker Craig Johnston. Veteran striker Chris Templeman has agreed a new contract, as have Paul Watson, Terry Masson, Liam Callaghan, Allan Fleming, Jordan Millar, Graham Webster and Ryan Ferguson.



Petrie said: " It was important to keep the nucleus of the team but look to strengthen in key areas. Chris's decision to stay is fabulous and being able to attract the quality of Martyn is fantastic. Young Danny and Craig will bring freshness to the side to complement the experience of others and securing the services of Matty was a huge bonus for us. With the rest of the boys agreeing to extensions, along with the already-signed (Andrew) Steeves, (Gary) Fraser, (Kerr) Hay and (Michael) Bolochoweckyj, we are in a really good place,but we still have a few more to add and I hope to do that soon ."