One Step At A Time

Neil Lennon says that September’s 2-2 draw away to Celtic is no indication of how Saturday’s semi-final game will go. He knows full well that different players may be called upon but also that the Hibs squad will not be involved in midweek European action like their opponents (who are on Champions League duty in Munich on Wednesday). Lennon is well aware of the mood in the Easter Road camp ahead of a trip Hampden Park with everyone looking forward to the game.



Lennon said: "The result at Celtic Park hasn’t changed my thinking about this fixture as I know exactly what the players are capable of and last month’s match won’t have a bearing at all in this game. The circumstances are similar with Celtic having played a midweek game going into the match, so if there is an advantage for us to be gained from that, then it is one that we have to take maximum hold of. I would imagine there will be a few personnel changes on both sides and it is a game that everyone connected with the club is looking forward to and relishing the prospect of being involved in."



Lennon's main focus is steering Hibs through the semi final stage – something he says is the hardest thing to do in football. He said: "It would mean a lot to me to win Saturday’s game and to be in charge of Hibs in a major final, but it would only have real significance if we went on to win it. Despite that, I’m not thinking about the final, my main focus is on negotiating the Semi Final which I think is the toughest task in Scottish football. If we have a great backing at Hampden Park then that will help us. They have been fantastic since I have come into this job, both at home and away, and they will play a big part for us at the weekend."