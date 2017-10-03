Not Good Enough

Hearts' captain Christophe Berra could barely contain his frustration as a goal in additional time ended Hearts hopes at Dens Park on Saturday as Dundee grabbed all three points. Kerr Waddell scored a pair of unmarked headers at the end of each half, and after the game the Scotland star was apoplectic as he tried to find the words to express his anger.



He said: "I'm raging with what happened out there. We’ve been dominating the whole match, their keeper’s had to make good saves, and we end up conceding from two corners? I don’t think I’ve ever been angrier. It’s not like he was challenged at either ball. We were on top, we had all the momentum and we can’t get the basics right? If we can’t get the basics right, what’s the point. Craig was angry, but I was ever angrier. I was just fuming. I hate losing games." Pointing back to the past few games away at Partick Thistle and Dundee, Berry pointed out that the team can have a solid defence for most of the game and then seem to have moments when they switch off, as teams weren’t able to carve Hearts open at will. This pointed to individual failings which was a particularly sore spot for Berry, who spoke to the players and left them in no doubt as to the high standards he expects, alongside manager Craig Levein.



He went on: "In the last three games, the goals we’ve lost have been terrible. Teams aren’t even cutting us apart, we’re defending fine for the most part. Both goals were identical today, I don't even know how it happened. Over the piece, we didn’t defend badly, it's just man marking. The players need to know their jobs, stay tight to their man. I had a few harsh words for them after the game to let them know that. I think the older I get, the angrier I get. I just hate losing, it's just silly goals and I’m so frustrated, if we do our job properly we don’t lose. We played quite well and they’ve got one corner and it’s ruined the weekend."