No Point In Hanging On Till The Last Second

McKinnon said: " I had a gentlemen's agreement with Nick from December that we would not stand in his way if something lucrative came up. He wasn't likely to see much, if any, game time between now and the season's end, and although I know he would have conducted himself in a professional manner, the focus of everyone here is to achieving our goal of promotion. The emergence of Ali and Scott has been a real bonus and has allowed us to release Nick now. We also believe Scott Fraser will be back possibly before the end of the season and that will increase our midfield options and would have further reduced the likelihood of Nick 's involvement. He has been a tremendous professional and always gave 100% for the Club, and I wish him all the best for the future ."



van der Velden said: " I want to thank the Chairman and Manager for allowing me to pursue this fantastic opportunity in the twilight of my career. Dundee United gave me the opportunity to play football in beautiful Scotland. The Dundee United fans have been fantastic with me, and both they and the club will remain forever in my heart. United is a great club that deserves to be in the top league, and I hope the guys can achieve their goal of promotion. "