Edinburgh City did not want to waste much time in finding a replacement for long-serving manager Gary Jardine. The board have appointed James McDonaugh as their new man in the dugout until the end of next season. McDonaugh was previously head of academy coaching at Hibs and was most recently number two to Peter Houston at Falkirk. McDonaugh's has named Craig Beattie as his player/assistant manager with Colin Jack joining as first-team coach. The new management team's first game in charge will be Friday night's Scottish Cup second-round tie against Scottish League Two rivals Stenhousemuir at Ainslie Park.



City chairman Jim Brown said: "The club has come a long way on and off the field in a relatively short space of time and this was reflected in us receiving a number of high-calibre applications for the post. However, it was clear from early on in the process that James was the outstanding candidate and the board are delighted he has agreed a contract until the end of the 2018/19 season."