|
Edinburgh City did not want to waste much time in finding a replacement for long-serving manager Gary Jardine. The board have appointed James McDonaugh as their new man in the dugout until the end of next season. McDonaugh was previously head of academy coaching at Hibs and was most recently number two to Peter Houston at Falkirk. McDonaugh's has named Craig Beattie as his player/assistant manager with Colin Jack joining as first-team coach. The new management team's first game in charge will be Friday night's Scottish Cup second-round tie against Scottish League Two rivals Stenhousemuir at Ainslie Park.
| Editor
Ger Harley (ger@scottishfitba net)
Admin Team (admin@scottishfitba net)
This is Scottish-Fitba Net