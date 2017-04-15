Never Overplay Your Hand

|
Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn is enjoying Pedro Caixinha's more direct style of play after feeling they "overplayed" under Mark Warburton. Caixinha stated he wanted Rangers to be more aggressive in the final third and attack the ball in the box and has given Waghorn a key role, starting the forward in all four games so far. Waghorn endured a frustrating start to his second season at Ibrox, only scoring two Scottish Premiership goals from the time he injured his hamstring after scoring in the season opener against Morton until Warburton left in February. He has since scored five goals in all competitions.
Martyn Waghorn (c) PA Wire/PA Wire/PA Images
Rangers have been given a fresh injection of hope that they can catch Aberdeen in the race for second place after their 3-0 victory at Pittodrie on Sunday, which cut the gap to nine points. Waghorn believes hard work and Caixinha's new methods have helped. Speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Partick Thistle, he said: "It's been challenging in different ways but the boys have bought into it very well. The training methods, the style, how he wants to approach games, the analysis of other teams, has been different to what we are used to, but I've loved every minute of it. I have enjoyed the hard work and I think it has shown at the weekend how we defend as a team now as well as attacking as a team. We have changed a lot, little things that we have worked on the training pitch, but it's for the right reasons and hopefully it's good for a change going forward."
