Motherwell 4 Morton 0

Motherwell manager, Stephen Robinson was "delighted" to see his side see off a strong Morton side on Saturday in the Scottish League Cup by winning 4-0 at Fir Park. The visitors, who came in to the game as leaders of the group, couldn’t live with a dominant home side in Lanarkshire.



Robinson hailed his sides desire and work ethic as they moved back to the top of the group. He said: "We’re delighted with our performance because from the two games we’ve played we’ve scored nine goals. But I think it was more with the manner that we approached the game – going one nil up, two nil up, and being aggressive, pressing with high energy and not giving them a minutes peace. But believe me, they’re a good team Morton and we made them look average today just by our attitude, desire and work rate so that’s probably the most pleasing aspect for me."