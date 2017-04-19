Malpas Returns

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have announced that Maurice Malpas has rejoined the club for the remainder of the season. Malpas is no stranger to Caley Thistle and is an ex Scottish International defender with 55 caps for his country. The former Motherwell and Swindon Town manager returns to the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, where he was previously assistant to Terry Butcher, with the team five points adrift at the foot of the table.



Manager Richie Foran commented: " Inverness Caledonian Thistle have announced that Maurice Malpas has rejoined the club for the remainder of the season. Malpas is no stranger to Caley Thistle and is an ex Scottish International defender with 55 caps for his country. The former Motherwell and Swindon Town manager returns to the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, where he was previously assistant to Terry Butcher, with the team five points adrift at the foot of the table.Manager Richie Foran commented: I am delighted to welcome Maurice back to the club and to my staff. He is a great coach with huge experience of Scottish football and his knowledge and extra set of eyes will be invaluable for the challenges ahead " For his part Chairman Kenny Cameron said: " The Board are delighted to help the Manager and his back room team in any way possible, in the battle for survival in the Scottish Premiership ."