Let's Get At Least One Set Of Back-To-Back Wins

Captain Steven Smith is looking for Kilmarnock to perform at the double when Dundee visit today. The Rugby Park club have not put back-to-back wins together this season and their three home victories in the Scottish Premiership has been mirrored only by bottom side Inverness. With four fixtures remaining, Killie sit in seventh place, six points ahead of Motherwell in the relegation play-off spot. After a 2-0 win at Hamilton last week, which ensured there would be no chance of automatic relegation, the Ayrshire side have their sights set on Dundee.



Smith, back in contention after being out with a calf injury, and speaking on Friday said: " We had a meeting this morning about the fact that we have not won two games in a row for a long time which is not good enough if we are being brutally honest. Our home form isn't great either, which is something else that needs to change, but we are working hard and hopefully that begins on Saturday. So it is a massive game for us. We are confident but not over confident. We need to be ready for whatever they throw at us, match it and go again. "



Meanwhile, Dundee midfielder Tom Hateley is determined to disappoint the neutrals hoping to see his side face a derby relegation decider. With the Dark Blues just a point above the relegation play-off spot, and city neighbours Dundee United looking to progress from the Championship, there remains the possibility the Tayside rivals may have to face off for a top-flight slot. But Hateley insists his team are now only focusing on climbing away from danger after new manager Neil McCann inspired them to victory in his first game in charge against Motherwell last weekend.



Hateley said: " The mindset about the place is now the only way is up. It's not about looking down the way any more. We're looking at every game as they come now hoping to win it. So we're 100 per cent looking up. We want to close the gap on Killie this weekend and finish as high as possible. I've honestly not thought about playing United in a play-off. It doesn't seem so long ago we were concentrating on getting into the top six. That's how quickly football can change. We had a good win at Motherwell and now we're 100 per cent focused on getting a good result against Killie this weekend ."