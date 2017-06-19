Kerr Committed

Dundee have persuaded newly appointed vice-captain Cammy Kerr to sign a contract extension which commits him to the Dens Park club until the summer of 2019. Kerr made the right back spot his own last season and his performances were recognised when he picked up the Player of the Year trophy at the Dundee Supporters Association annual awards night. He also picked up the Young Player of the Year trophy for the third time.



After making his debut for the club in 2014, Kerr was in and around the first team but it was after returning from two loan spells at Peterhead that he was ready for the step up. His first Premiership start came against Dundee United and after picking up the Man of the Match award in the 2-1 win over United, Kerr played a further 11 times before the end of the season. Last season, Kerr was first choice right back throughout the season under both Paul Hartley and Neil McCann. After picking up the Player of the Year, Kerr was rewarded with being handed the vice-captaincy by the manager and a contract extension.