Another book for the Scottish football fan will be available soon as Black and White publishing will be releasing the paperback version of 'Keep Fighting, the Billy Bremner story' by Paul Harrison. Twenty years after Bremner's death 'Keep Fighting' is a unique no-holds barred account of the life of Billy Bremner - straight talker and footballing legend - which is a fitting tribute to one of the all-time greats of the game.



During Bremner's years playing for Leeds United and Scotland, his passion for the game and commitment to the cause made him stand out as one of the all time greats. Bremner was working on this book when he died in 1997, at the age of 54, that tells his life story. Unique material from extensive interviews about his early years in Scotland; his move to Leeds and the glory era of working under Don Revie; his international career and his move into management.



There are stories of winning the League Championship and FA Cup with Leeds; playing for Scotland in the World Cup; his controversial ban from international football and the libel action he won against a Sunday newspaper. Of course, his views on some of the bigger names in football such as Revie, Brian Clough; Gary Spake; and Kevin Keegan do not get ignored.



'Keep Fighting, the Billy Bremner story' by Paul Harrison is to be published on 11 November 2017 by Black and White publishing (ISBN 978-1-78530-141-7) at the bargain price of £7.99.