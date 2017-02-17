Keen To Rekindle Success Of Partnership

Henrik Ojamaa is optimistic his Dundee partnership with Marcus Haber can work in a similar way to his highly effective combination with Michael Higdon when he was playing for Motherwell. Back in 2013 Ojamaa and Higdon helped Motherwell into the Champions League qualifiers and Haber's style is similar to the former Falkirk, St Mirren and Sheffield United target man. Although Ojamaa's initial goalscoring streak at Motherwell did not continue into his first full season, when he scored just four times, the Estonian was a major factor in Higdon scoring 27 goals and the PFA Scotland player of the year award. Ojamaa's pace and willingness to run the channels looks to be the perfect foil for the powerful Haber and the former Legia Warsaw player is encouraged by their first two games together.



Caretaker Rangers manager Graeme Murty is still getting used to the idea of being in charge of first team affairs as Ibrox and admits he is daunted by the prospect of leading the team out at Celtic Park. The Light Blues' Under-20s coach has been put in charge of the first team following former manager Mark Warburton's surprise exit. Murty will be on dugout duties again when Rangers travel to Dundee. While the Ibrox board examine their list of potential long term managerial replacements, managing director Stewart Robertson has told Murty he will be in charge for the " foreseeable future ". That has raised the prospect that the former Reading defender still being in the hot seat when Rangers travel across Glasgow to face Brendan Rodgers' Celtic on 12 March. Given that Warburton's side were smashed 5-1 on their last trip to Parkhead back in September, Murty can be forgiven for admitting to a sense of intimidation.



Asked if he would be daunted by that challenge, He said: " Absolutely. You look at the history behind the clubs, you look at the way they are playing at the moment then you would be daunted. But I always had the feeling when you go to a big stadium and you are the underdog, there was no better feeling than walking out with a good result. However, I think it would be incredibly arrogant and presumptuous of me to even look that far forward. I'm just cracking on with what I'm doing, then we'll see what happens after the game ."