Hoping To Extend Unbeaten Run

Inverness are hoping to build on their recent unbeaten run of results as they head to Tannadice to face Dundee Utd in the Scottish Championship on Saturday. After creating so many chances in the second half, Inverness were very unlucky to only come away with a point in their last game, against Falkirk. The Caley Jags now face another tough away game against Dundee Utd, who beat them 1-0 on the opening day of the season in a tight encounter.



Inverness manager John Robertson said: "There’s no easy fixtures, there’s no easy games, they are all as important as each other and all difficult on their own merit. United have started the season well, they’re favourites but they slipped up last week. We had a good game against them at the start of the season and we intend to go down there, with the confidence the lads gained from last week’s performance should set us in fine stead and we want to go down there and win the match. We’ve said all season, there’s not been a great deal wrong with our performances apart from the fact we haven’t picked up the points we’ve deserved but you don’t get anything handed to you on a plate, you’ve got to go out and earn it and that’s what we’ve got to start doing. They’re at home and they’ve not been hitting the heights that perhaps their fans would expect or perhaps their manager would expect but they are still picking up points and are up at the top end of the table. They keep things tight at the back and tend to win tight matches. We’re expecting to go down there and look after ourselves. In the position we are in we can’t afford to look at anything apart from our own failings and positives, we’ve taken huge steps positively in the last few matches in terms of our defending; and our attacking play has been excellent in two of those matches. Now we just need to turn those chances into goals; and once those goals start going in when we’re keeping clean sheets we’ll start to move up the table."