Glasgow City 3 Stirling University 0

Glasgow City maintained their two point gap over second placed Hibernian at the top of the Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 after beating Stirling Uni 3-0 at Petershill Park.



In a game where Stirling keeper Chloe Logan was in inspired form, City took the lead on 29 minutes with Abbi Grant firing into the roof of the net from close range after Logan had expertly saved her first attempt from a Nicola Docherty cross to the back post. Grant then hit the post, but City were soon further ahead when Leanne Crichton powered the ball past Logan from inside the box to make it 2-0. She had to thank Katie McCabe for the cut back from the by-line as she celebrated her goal. Grant made it 3-0 for City on 62 minutes as she raced on to a well timed Hayley Lauder pass to slot past Logan for her second of the game and her twentieth goal of the season.



City Head Coach, Scott Booth said: "I thought it was a really good first half performance in particular. We created lots of chances and played some really good football. The only downside was that we perhaps were not clinical enough, but credit to the players because they kept going at it and pushing for the goals. In the second half I was delighted we got the third to kill the game and I thought we saw the match out professionally after that."



Two games now remain in the Scottish Building Society Premier League race to the title and the top two go head to head next Sunday as City travel to Edinburgh to take on Hibernian at Ainslie Park. It is a game not to be missed.