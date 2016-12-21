Fun And Games At Falkirk

At this time of year many clubs remember that they are not much without the fans. There is a constant need to encourage the coming along to the game habit and take the opportunity to visit those who will not be home for Christmas. One such club is Falkirk whose first team squad members visited the patients and staff at the Children’s Ward of Forth Valley Hospital to spread some festive cheer. They did not go empty handed but took along festive hats, t-shirts and Falkirk branded bags filled with small presents for the young patients. The visit allowed the youngsters to forget for a while why they were in hospital and took the opportunity to take pictures and secure autographs with some even taking the chance to have a kick about with the professionals.



Falkirk club captain, David McCracken, said: " It was a privilege for me and the boys to go on our annual visit to Forth Valley Hospital again this afternoon. It was great to be able to bring a bit of festive joy to the children and their families and we all hope that they are out in time to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones ." Kieran Koszary, Director of Commercial Operations at Falkirk FC, said: " It was fantastic to be able to visit the Children's Ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital especially at this time of year. Yet again it demonstrates the power of the football club in being able to help those less fortunate and put a smile on their faces. I'd like to thank the players for giving up their time and all the staff and patients at Forth Valley Royal for their very warm welcome ."