Coming Over Here, Playing For Our Teams

Rafal Grzelak has joined Hearts because he feels that the club can be his home and it will be for the next two years according to the deal agreed, which is subject to international clearance as usual. Grzelak said: " For me, it's important that this club will be my home and I'm really excited to be here. I've had a really good impression from everybody that I've met here so far, and I've been told that the fans are fantastic. I always say that I play for the fans. When I hear the noise and cheering from the supporters, it motivates me. I am really looking forward to playing at Tynecastle in front of the Hearts fans ."



Six foot one inch Grzelak has spent his career to date in his homeland of Poland, but like many players was keen to test himself on foreign fields. However, he insists that it had to be the right move and coming to Hearts was an attractive proposition. He said: " I’ve always wanted to go and play in another country, but I didn’t want to go abroad just for the sake of it. I wanted to go and play for a good club. When I knew that I could come here then I was very happy to come. I am very happy to be here because it is a very good club. It’s a club that has big ambitions. I can’t wait for the start of the season. My good features are that I am a strong player, who likes to tackle, and I prepare myself well for the physical side of the game. But I am also very calm on the ball. I can play in defence, both in the centre and on the left, and I can also play in the centre of midfield ."