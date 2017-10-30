Clarity Is Helpful

After the confusion over what could be worn on a strip or displayed at an international game in terms of remembrance at last year's game under FIFA's auspices, clarity is being sought to avoid any future disruption to those who wish to remember those that have fallen. FIFA bans any political, religious or commercial messages on players shirts. Rather than argue the case after the event, like the home nations did in 2016, the four home nations are pleased to see some helpful guidance being forthcoming from the ruling body. To that end, the following statement has been agreed and released by the four home football associations.



Statement: "The four football associations of the home nations (The FA, FAW, the Scottish FA and Irish FA) welcome the new clarification on Law 4, issued on 26 September 2017 by The International Football Association Board (The IFAB), in close cooperation and agreement with FIFA, governing what can and cannot be worn on players’ shirts.



It was important that clarity was brought to this issue as it affects many football matches/competitions throughout the world and is particularly helpful in relation to remembrance and poppies.



In any year when there are international matches in the week leading up to and including Remembrance Sunday, it is the intention of all four home nations to seek permission from the opposition team and FIFA (as the authority responsible for those matches) to display the poppy on armbands ."