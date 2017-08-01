City Sign Katie McCabe

Republic of Ireland international forward McCabe will join City for the second half of the season and will meet up with her new team mates this week.





Glasgow City Head Coach, Scott Booth commented: "Katie is a player who has been on our radar for some time now and we are delighted that we can finally bring her to Glasgow City. Her technical ability, pace and vision will threaten any defence. We have some really competitive games to play in the 2nd half of the season and a player of her quality can be a match winner when things get tight. I would like to also thank Arsenal for helping to make this happen."



McCabe, who is no stranger to a number of the City players with three Irish internationals already in the Glasgow squad, said: "I'm really excited to be joining Glasgow City on a loan move. It's a great opportunity for me to work with such a successful women's club and one with a great history. I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season and I can't wait to help the team try and win even more trophies."