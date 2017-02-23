Changes For The Highland Capital

Richie Foran has some selection choices to make ahead of tomorrow's visit of Rangers to Inverness. The manager will have to consider how he deals with options now that several players returning after their 1-1 draw with Hearts. Gary Warren, Brad McKay and Iain Vigurs return from suspension and Billy King is available after being ineligible to face his parent club. Josh Meekings, Lewis Horner (both knee) and Kevin McNaughton (Achilles) are still out of action but the latter will be back in full training within a fortnight. Goalkeeper Ryan Esson is awaiting the results of tests on his groin injury and is ruled out of the Rangers game.



Rangers defender Clint Hill is a major doubt after suffering a whiplash injury at Dundee. However, captain Lee Wallace is expected to return to face Inverness following his recovery from a muscle injury. Josh Windass is pushing for a comeback from an ankle knock and could make it in time for the game. But Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar remain out with back and knee injuries respectively.