Ayr United have announced that Declan McDaid has became the latest player to sign for the 2017/18 season. Manager Ian McCall said: " Ayr United have announced that Declan McDaid has became the latest player to sign for the 2017/18 season. Manager Ian McCall said: " I am delighted we have managed to keep Declan for this coming season. He is young like Forrest and McGuffie but he offers something a bit different to those two. He is a bit more direct and has real pace. Declan can play anywhere along the front three, left, right or through the middle. He can score goals and although we only got a small glimpse of him last season before he got injured he showed that he will be a real handful for opposing defences ."



With one player secured there was also news that another player, Daryll Meggat, was moving on due to work commitments. McCall said: " We made Daryll Meggat an offer for 2017/18 however he just wasn’t able to commit fully to our new set up due to his work commitments. So today we have parted company. Daryll did very well in his time here and he won’t have any problems picking up a new part time club. He moves on with our best wishes ."