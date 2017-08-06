Annan 1 Peterhead 2

|
Over the last few seasons of visiting Annan’s Galabank to photograph games I have never been to one that has ended 0-0 and before yesterday’s visit of Peterhead there was an online stat that said it has been 91 games since this has happened at the venue. As the game kicked-off yesterday I feared my arrival would have been the cue for a bore fest but as it was my fears were not to come to fruition as a decent first-half was followed by an even better second-half. Annan had rightly bagged the opening goal through center-half Peter Watson. For some time after the Blue Toon were put under the cosh from the home team with young striker Aidan Smith running the line well for the Galabankies.
