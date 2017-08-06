Annan 1 Peterhead 2

Over the last few seasons of visiting Annan’s Galabank to photograph games I have never been to one that has ended 0-0 and before yesterday’s visit of Peterhead there was an online stat that said it has been 91 games since this has happened at the venue. As the game kicked-off yesterday I feared my arrival would have been the cue for a bore fest but as it was my fears were not to come to fruition as a decent first-half was followed by an even better second-half. Annan had rightly bagged the opening goal through center-half Peter Watson. For some time after the Blue Toon were put under the cosh from the home team with young striker Aidan Smith running the line well for the Galabankies.



In the second-half Peterhead worked hard to pull themselves into the game and with time running-out David McCracken struck an equalisier much to the dismay of the home support behind the goal. Their dismay was only to get worse as in injury time a clearance landed at the feet of Peterhead number 7 Jamie Stevenston who lashed home a tremendous strike from 25 yards out to leave Annan keeper Jim Atkinson helpless in the home goal – 2-1 to Peterhead and the small band of away support alongside the players in blue were delighted with the smash and grab late victory!



In summary, Peterhead will be a serious contender for the league two title this season I am sure but what’s more of a certainty is its Galabank for goals!



images from the game can be seen via link http://www.sportpix.org.uk/portfolio/G0000g3JFbAvU3OI/I0000EWl90ebOqIs