Dundee United have signed up wide player Paul McMullan, who has represented Scotland at U16, U17, U19 and U21 levels, on a two-year deal. McMullan started his career at Celtic’s youth Academy and has been out on loan to Stenhousemuir, St Mirren, Greenock Morton and Dunfermline. He joins manager Ray McKinnon’s summer signings which have so far included James Keatings, Billy King and Thomas Scobbie.



McMullan said: " Dundee United have signed up wide player Paul McMullan, who has represented Scotland at U16, U17, U19 and U21 levels, on a two-year deal. McMullan started his career at Celtic’s youth Academy and has been out on loan to Stenhousemuir, St Mirren, Greenock Morton and Dunfermline. He joins manager Ray McKinnon’s summer signings which have so far included James Keatings, Billy King and Thomas Scobbie.McMullan said: " I was aware of United’s interest from the end of the season, and It was a case of coming back from holiday and waiting on the club’s agreeing on the deal. The Manager spoke to me and explained how he wants to play and what my role would be, and it appealed to me. I see this as a fantastic opportunity for me to progress my career at a great club. I would like to think the United fans will enjoy my style of play as I am very direct and enjoying creating chances. I am looking forward to doing all I can to help the club secure promotion this season. "



His new manager said: " Paul is an excellent attacking option, and once I realised that he might be available, I worked quickly to make it happen. It is important that we bring in the right players to ensure a balance within the squad and today’s signing gives us greater options out wide. Paul is the right age, wants to play his part in securing promotion for United, and his style will entertain fans, he is an old-fashioned winger. He has incredible pace and will drive at defenders. He gives us another exciting attacking option, and I am delighted to bring him to Tannadice ."