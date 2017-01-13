Ambition Springs Eternal

It is not always the end of a dream when a young player get released from a contract. If you are young and ambitious you still have a chance to climb back up the leagues. So thinks Tom Lang who left Rangers at the end of last season. With 15 youth caps to his name and ambitions to add full international version to his collection, Lang reckons Dumbarton is the perfect place to continue to chase those goals. Lang signed for the Sons of the Rock last night and his immediate goal is to help the club realise its ambitions.



He said: " My time as a Scotland youth international was a good experience, but now it's all about new experiences. It's great talking about my time with the national teams, but it only counts for so much. Hopefully in a few years' time I can play for the senior squad. I'm just making my way back up again and I'm very happy to have the chance to show my ability at a good level. I went into the youth setup at the same time as Oliver Burke. I'm still good friends with him and what he's done motivates you to do well. A love of the game made us friends and I want to follow in his footsteps. It might take me a bit longer than it's taken him, but it shows what you can do if you work hard enough. I'm focused on Dumbarton right now, but who knows what the future holds? Right now I'm just going to take each game as it comes. My aim at the moment is to get into the starting 11 and get Dumbarton as high as possible up the league. I'm very grateful to the manager for the opportunity to sign ."



Lang could make his first team debut tomorrow when Championship leaders Hibs visit. This could be considered the game of the day with the Premiership currently on its winter shutdown and Lang figures it's an experience he'll enjoy if selected. He is hoping to be able to help this new team finish the job of avoiding relegation from the Championship. He went on: " I'm really looking forward to it. There are 16 games left to try and get myself into the first team and see what I can do from there. It's a competitive league and currently Dumbarton are nine points clear of St Mirren. They have a good opportunity to finish on a strong note. My representative was in contact with the gaffer and he said he would take a look at me. After training on Tuesday he said he wanted me to sign a deal, and I'm glad he's offered me the chance. I can't wait for tomorrow - it's not a bad first game to be involved in! It'll be a great experience if I am in the squad, which hopefully I will be. I'm mainly a centre half, but I've played quite a few games at right back and I'm comfortable in either position ."