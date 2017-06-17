AA Makes His First Move

The start of pre-season for clubs is just days away and managers are doing their best to secure signatures so a decent squad starts bonding together as quickly as possible. Partick Thistle's player-manager Alan Archibald is one who has made his first foray into the summer transfer market. Blair Spittal has signed on the dotted line on a two year contract and will link up with the first team squad at Firhill when they gather for pre-season later this month.



Blair is a player who we have been monitoring for a while and I am delighted to see him sign for us today. He is an exciting young player who will add a really strong and threat to our wide areas. I think Blair will bring a creative force to our team and I hope he can continue the excellent form he showed at the end of last season. We have a really good group of lads and I definitely think Spittal compliments what is already here. "