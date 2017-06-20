Yule Logs on

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has signed midfielder Blair Yule from Highland League side Cove Rangers on a two-year contract. Yule has spent the last few seasons at Cove Rangers and was one of their star performers when they won the Highland League in the 2015/ 2016 before the Wee Rangers were involved in the League Two Play-Off Semi Final against Edinburgh City. His performances caught the eye of English League One side Doncaster Rovers and he spent a week on trial there in April 2016.



Yule can play in midfield or defence and since falling out of contract this summer has been linked with several big name Scottish Clubs. Yule joins Josh Skelly (Dundee), Thomas O'Brien (Forfar Athletic), Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) and John Gibson (Clyde) at Gayfield. Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has signed midfielder Blair Yule from Highland League side Cove Rangers on a two-year contract. Yule has spent the last few seasons at Cove Rangers and was one of their star performers when they won the Highland League in the 2015/ 2016 before the Wee Rangers were involved in the League Two Play-Off Semi Final against Edinburgh City. His performances caught the eye of English League One side Doncaster Rovers and he spent a week on trial there in April 2016.Yule can play in midfield or defence and since falling out of contract this summer has been linked with several big name Scottish Clubs. Yule joins Josh Skelly (Dundee), Thomas O'Brien (Forfar Athletic), Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) and John Gibson (Clyde) at Gayfield.