Young Manager Secured

East Fife have named Darren Young as their new manager following the recent departure of Barry Smith to Raith Rovers. The former Aberdeen and Dunfermline midfielder makes the move to Bayview after leaving League One rivals Albion Rovers at the end of the season and has agreed a two-year deal.



