Wrong Time To Pick Up Injuries

Morton striker Jai Quitongo picked up a knee injury in Saturday’s 2-1 loss away to Dunfermline and will undergo a scan this Friday to determine the extent of the damage. The Scotland Under-21 cap was involved in an accidental collision with Pars goalkeeper Sean Murdoch in the 32nd minute at East End Park and had to be replaced by Kudus Oyenuga before later leaving the stadium on crutches. He followed loanee Jamie Lindsay onto the treatment table, and the Celtic midfielder has spent the first part of the week recuperating with parent club Celtic. (c) Jane Barlow PA

Manager Jim Duffy said: "Jai is going for a scan on Friday morning at 8am and won’t be fit for Saturday; that’s all I know at the moment. His was an impact injury. It was his standing leg, just at the top of the tibia, and he went down. You could see straight away that he was distressed. But we won’t know anything until we get the results from the scan. Jamie’s ankle was up like a balloon on Saturday and he was in searing pain, but once you get a bit of ice on it, it calms down a little bit. He has been up at Celtic getting treatment at Lennoxtown and we’ll have to wait and see."