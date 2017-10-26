Who's next

As Rangers bid farewell to another manager the question has to be asked; are they expecting too much too soon. Pedro Caixinha has paid the price for only winning 14 of 26 games since his appointments in March this year. The dark clouds were gathering above his head in recent weeks and the draw with Kilmarnock last night was the final straw for the Rangers board. The full coaching team have left the club and the search for a new man to lead the team forward has begun. In the meantime, Graeme Murty, head development squad coach, will return to first-team duties just as he did earlier this year. Rangers are undoubtedly a top club in terms of financial muscle but it takes time to build a squad of players and the right manager who can compete at the same level as in the past.

Pedro Caixinha (c) Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images Fourth in the top flight table would suit many a team and supporters but Rangers consider themselves challengers for every competition they enter. If a decent challenge is not laid before the board and fans right away, a manager is only a few poor results away from picking up the P45. The fans have remained faithful and turn up in significant numbers where ever Rangers play. Their money is slowly building the club behind the scenes to what it once was. However, the money required to sign players of the calibre that used to represent the Ibrox club falls considerably short in today's football transfer market. Backers of the club have come and gone with many a promise to the fans broken. Fighting back from the Second Division does not appear to have taught the club that it takes time to build a firm foundation before you can dream of matching old rivals.



Talk of picking up trophies and titles on a regular basis should be left to the bars and clubs where fans gather. The board should use their combined business acumen to draw up a reasonable forward plan with smart objectives; stretching; measurable; achievable; realistic and time based. They have not been successful businessmen straight away; they have worked away and are enjoying the fruits of many years hard work to reach the level where they can invest in a football club. A strong signal consistent message from the board should be that they are on the first steps of a long road to get to the top. There will be obstacles along the way; unexpected results to overcome; and disappointments to endure. However; given time the club and team will be stronger and success will taste all the sweeter when it is achieved. No club has a divine right to be successful - certainly not just because they say so. Hard work; combined with realistic ambitions and good communications; can bring their rewards.



Other clubs have their own ambitions and are working hard to compete in the changing world of football. There does not seem to be many associated with influence at Ibrox that can see that a change of thinking is required off the field as well as on the field.