We Meet Again

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie believes the arrival of Ryan Christie at Pittodrie has lifted the squad - and he expects that sentiment to increase further when his former Inverness team-mate makes his debut against Dundee tonight. The pair were reunited this week when Christie joined the Dons on loan from Celtic to become Derek McInnes' first signing of the January transfer window. Shinnie, who extended his Aberdeen contract this week, is excited about the prospect of the creative midfielder fitting into the team.



Shinnie said: " Midfielder Graeme Shinnie believes the arrival of Ryan Christie at Pittodrie has lifted the squad - and he expects that sentiment to increase further when his former Inverness team-mate makes his debut against Dundee tonight. The pair were reunited this week when Christie joined the Dons on loan from Celtic to become Derek McInnes' first signing of the January transfer window. Shinnie, who extended his Aberdeen contract this week, is excited about the prospect of the creative midfielder fitting into the team.Shinnie said: " He was coming through as a young boy at Inverness when I was there and there was massive potential in him. Once he started training with the first team and got involved, he was growing in confidence. The year I left we finished high up in the league and won the cup and it was a great season for him. He is still learning the game and he is still young but he has a massive future and it is good to have him here with us. He knows a few of the boys here. It's a good dressing room and he will fit in well and I am sure you will see how good he is out on the pitch when he gets his chance ."



Dundee have an unchanged squad for the encounter at Pittodrie. Defender Darren O'Dea serves a one-game league ban after missing the Scottish Cup defeat by St Mirren through suspension. Midfielder Nicky Low and defender James McPake are still building up their full-fitness after injury. Wing-back Cammy Kerr insists they must put their cup disappointment firmly behind them. The shock loss to St Mirren angered the home fans but Kerr is focused on making amends against Aberdeen, where a draw would lift Dundee into the Premiership top six.



Kerr said: " We didn't expect the result especially with our home form recently, but the boys have just picked themselves up this week in training. We obviously need to look forward to Friday now. The boys have been there before in terms of results where they have been down. They know that come Monday morning we need to be raring to go again. The manager gets everyone going again so it's not too much of an issue. "