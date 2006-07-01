Top Man Up North

Michael Gardyne has recently became the Ross County's all-time record appearance holder after he made his 370th competitive appearance for the Dingwall club. This aligned to his all-time top goalscorer milestone shows how important he has been to the Staggies. Gardyne began his career in the youth set-up at Celtic and moved through the Parkhead club's age-groups but failed to make the break into the top team, before a loan spell with Ross County in 2006-07. His home club eventually let him join Morton at the end of the August transfer window in 2007. This did not work out for Gardyne and after only six months he left in January 2008 to join Ross County.



Gardyne became a vital member of the Staggies as they began their rise up through the Divisions. In January 2012 he signed a pre-contract deal with Dundee United and moved to the Tannadice club in the summer of 2012. However, in August 2013 he went on loan to Kilmarnock, initially for six months but later extended to the end of the season. Despite a couple of spells out with injuries, he made 17 (+ 6 subs) appearances, scoring once, whilst at Rugby Park before returning to United at the end of the season.



On the last day of the transfer window on 1st September 2014, he agreed another six month loan deal to return for a third spell with Ross County, and this was extended until the end of the season. In May 2015, he signed for Ross County on a permanent basis. On 13 March 2016, he scored the opening goal and his 61st goal for the club as Ross County won their first major silverware with a 2–1 victory over Hibs in the Scottish League Cup. Michael Gardyne has recently became the Ross County's all-time record appearance holder after he made his 370th competitive appearance for the Dingwall club. This aligned to his all-time top goalscorer milestone shows how important he has been to the Staggies. Gardyne began his career in the youth set-up at Celtic and moved through the Parkhead club's age-groups but failed to make the break into the top team, before a loan spell with Ross County in 2006-07. His home club eventually let him join Morton at the end of the August transfer window in 2007. This did not work out for Gardyne and after only six months he left in January 2008 to join Ross County.Gardyne became a vital member of the Staggies as they began their rise up through the Divisions. In January 2012 he signed a pre-contract deal with Dundee United and moved to the Tannadice club in the summer of 2012. However, in August 2013 he went on loan to Kilmarnock, initially for six months but later extended to the end of the season. Despite a couple of spells out with injuries, he made 17 (+ 6 subs) appearances, scoring once, whilst at Rugby Park before returning to United at the end of the season.On the last day of the transfer window on 1st September 2014, he agreed another six month loan deal to return for a third spell with Ross County, and this was extended until the end of the season. In May 2015, he signed for Ross County on a permanent basis. On 13 March 2016, he scored the opening goal and his 61st goal for the club as Ross County won their first major silverware with a 2–1 victory over Hibs in the Scottish League Cup.