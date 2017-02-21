Strong Defence Helps Win Games

Ahead of the Scottish Cup replay with city rivals Hearts, the Hibs defence were given a boost when Darren McGregor picked up Marathonbet's Player of Month for January. This is second month in a row that McGregor has been recognised for his defensive performances at the back for the Easter Road side.



(c) Jeff Holmes PAimages McGregor helped the club to a six-point lead over rivals Dundee United at the top of the Scottish Championship with a game in hand. Hibs won all three league games in January and did not concede a league goal in the process. Fan favourite John McGinn came in a close second place after coming back from injury and picking up two goals along the way.