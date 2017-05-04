Signing Talks Successful

Livingston have secured the signatures of a couple of key players for next season when they will be in the Scottish Championship. Rafa De Vita and Shaun Byrne have agreed to extend their contracts: de Vita until June next season and Byrne till the end of next season.



Manager David Hopkin said: "Rafa has been brilliant for us since he returned to the club, on and off the park. He’s a great professional who leads by example. He is a very good footballer who should be able to utilise his ability more in the Scottish Championship. I can’t express how important continuity is going to be for us going into the Scottish Championship. Rafa knows what we want from him and we on the other hand know what he gives us as a footballer, and again I have to thanks the board for backing me in extending Rafa’s contract at Livingston FC”



Hopkin went on about Byrne: "Shaun has been tremendous for Livingston FC and worked extremely hard at his game on and off the park this season. I’m excited and very much looking forward to seeing Shaun play in the Championship next season as he is a very talented football player. We are all delighted he has chosen to stay with us. Continuity is going to play a massive part in our championship campaign and hopefully over the next 7-10 days we will have a few more familiar faces extending their contracts. Season tickets go on sale next week and I’m hoping that all our current holders renew along with new members that can only help bolster our squad for the Championship. It would be great to get our season ticket holders back up beyond 1000 as it was a few seasons ago. I think if we all push together we will get there."