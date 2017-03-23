Pressure? What Pressure

St Mirren's two goal hero from Wednesday night's win over Hibs, Stelios Demetriou, considers that that Sunday's game against Celtic provides the Buddies with a chance to prove themselves on the big stage. The full back admits the team are well aware of how difficult an opponent unbeaten like Celtic can make things for any team. However, the London-born Cypriot believes all the pressure is going to be on Brendan Rodgers' side come Sunday. Demetriou knows that the Scottish Cup game represents a big chance for he and his team mates to show what they are capable of.



He said: "It's a big opportunity. We all know the reality of this game, we all know who Celtic are and we know how long they are unbeaten. But it's a game where we have nothing to lose and we can go and show that we are a team that deserves to be higher up."



Demetriou scored either side of half time, with the second coming just 42 seconds after the break. He admitted he was delighted to score his first goals in front of the home supporters and says he feels blessed to play in for the side every week. He went on: "I'm happy. Whoever scored tonight would be the same and the most important thing was the three points. But I'm double happy for the two goals and hopefully a few more will come until the end of the season. Every time I walk out of the dressing room and I see our fans here I'm so blessed that I play for this team. I've got this opportunity to step on to the field and play for historic team."



The Buddies have had to deal with the unenviable pressure that comes with being bottom of the league but have responded well in recent weeks with two big wins over Ayr United and Hibs. The Cypriot believes the way the team have reacted shows the character within the squad.. He said: "That shows big personalities. The real good football players show it when they are under pressure. The way we are working in training and what I am seeing up to now we have a lot of personalities in this dressing room and I think we are on a good road. Since I've been playing we are unbeaten and that shows we are not going to give up. We are going to fight to stay in the division and we are showing that we are not a team that deserved to be in this position."