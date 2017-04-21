Pressure On For Play Off Places

The manner in which we worked was extremely pleasing, especially in the first half when Albion Rovers enjoyed a few spells of good possession. We naturally became a bit wary after failing to take a couple of good chances we had created but we kept going and got our noses in front courtesy of hard work and a composed finish. We said to the players at half time that the first 10 minutes of the second half would be key. We knew we could play better and reinforced the importance of ball retention for longer periods. That said, we didn’t expect that strike from David Galt inside the first minute. Overall we were delighted with the win. The players know they can play better and it’s now vital we continue that hard work in the three massive games we have left to play .

It’s without doubt the biggest game of the season for us. We have been saying for a number of months now that the next game becomes the most important – and that’s certainly true in this case. That said, there is absolutely no pressure on us going into the game. Our achievements so far this season have exceeded the realistic expectations of most people and we go into the match very much looking forward to it. Likewise though, the pressure is now off Livingston given that they have achieved their objective of winning the league. They are worthy champions who have played well for the majority of the season and they have a squad full of good players. It’ll undoubtedly be a tough game but it’s one that we can go into in a confident frame of mind and very much looking forward to. From our perspective, it’s still all to play for from both an individual and a collective team point of view, and we’ll go there looking to take something from the game .

Queen’s Park are sitting third in the table with only three games left to play of the regular season and last Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Albion Rovers propelled the Spiders into a play-off spot. Their destiny is very much in their own hands in the closing stages of the season. The final run-in starts tomorrow away to runaway champions and in-form Livingston. The champions have found the Spiders a tough nut to crack with Queen’s having taken seven from a possible nine points in meetings between the sides this season, so it’s all to play for at the Tony Macaroni Arena.Starting by looking back on the win over Albion Rovers last weekend manager Gus MacPherson said: "Turning his thoughts to tomorrow's game MacPherson said: "