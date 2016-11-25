No Rest For The Wicked

Despite Hibs having a break from playing duty this weekend, manager Neil Lennon is not letting things slide. Even with the poor the weather the players all trained well and will rest over the weekend in the absence of a game. He said: "

There’s a bit of a frost down at the minute, temperatures are not the greatest, but the players have trained well this week and will train tomorrow before having the weekend off. We didn’t see any need to elongate the rest. We’ve treated it as a normal week, we’re just missing out on the Saturday.

Midfielder John McGinn also underwent surgery on Thursday, with the Easter Road manager feeling that it was unfair to ask the player to continue playing through the pain barrier and complicating the injury. Although there is not a timeframe for his return, Lennon hopes to see McGinn back in action at some point in January. Lennon said: "

It was too much to ask for John to continue on, he was in discomfort and had been for a considerable period of time. There was a risk of complicating the injury and making things worse. We got him in, got him done and will hopefully have him back for mid-January

