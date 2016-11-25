Looking To Climb The Table With A Win

Dundee welcome Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Dens this week as they look to continue the recent form which has brought two wins and within minutes of a point at Ibrox. The league table sees the teams from 6th down to 12th separated by just three points and a win for Paul Hartley’s men could see them shoot up the table. The manager was looking forward to the game saying: "The big incentive for us is that we can probably leap frog 3 or 4 teams. I have total belief in the players, we are all positive. Monday was good, the training, because we knew we had such a strong performance at Ibrox. The last three weeks, I’ve been really pleased. The players have never let their heads go down and if we can get things right we’ve got a good group here and we’ll start climbing the table." Looking at Richie Foran’s first spell as a manager and ahead to Saturday, Hartley said: "He’s done well there, good squad, always difficult games against Inverness, we totally respect them."



A number of players took steps on the way back from injury during the week as five first team players turned out for the under 20s in the 4-1 win over St. Mirren. A few of them are still not ready to back into the first team squad, Hartley gave an update on the injury situation: "Mark O’Hara and Nicky Low are still another week away, they played a reserve game on Tuesday and came through it but they still need another week training. Nick Ross picked up an ankle knock, a few stitches and he may struggle. Michael Duffy has been not well and Yordi Teijsse has taken a knock."